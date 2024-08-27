David graduated from the University of Exeter with a degree in Neuroscience and started a new role at at Lloyds Banking Group as a technology engineer.

David is a role model exhibiting the five values important to Lloyds: being bold, being inclusive; promoting trust; being sustainable; and having a people first approach to our work.

His colleagues say he has a people first approach to his work, with a unique ability to perceive the problem from the perspective of the end user or customer unlike some engineers who solutionise the problem.