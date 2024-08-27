Joining Expert Thinking in 2022, Jake is now a senior leader within the company, Jake striving to be a role model both internally for the team and externally for customers.

He leads lead the Data and AI practice, in which he prioritises creating a collaborative and supportive atmosphere where every team member feels empowered to contribute their ideas and grow their skills.

He also serves as the product owner for Expert Thinking's internal Azure codebases.

"Customers often approach us with ambitious AI projects, not realising that their data infrastructure may need significant improvement," says Jake.

"By providing clear guidance and setting realistic expectations, I help them understand the necessary steps to achieve their goals."