Alex is a DevSecOps engineer for IBM with a passion for acquiring new skills and helping facilitate the change that others want to see.

Alex has said that his autism diagnosis can give him a different way of looking at things which brings him enjoyment. However, it has often left him feeling excluded, so he consistently tries to include his co-workers.

Early in his career at IBM, Alex organised several equity, diversity & inclusion workshops for the DevSecOps department where people could hold candid conversations about their experiences with unconscious bias, race and privilege.

"It is extraordinary to see [Alex] introducing a formal space to have these conversations," a colleague said. "Alex provides a solid foundation to discuss Embrace topics, and many have shared their personal experiences and we have gotten to know those who make up the practice even better as a result."

Alex was awarded IBM Practice Champion in 2022.