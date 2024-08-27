Part of the Rising Stars 30 — a list of the UK's most talented young tech professionals in 2024
Dipesh is a Software Developer at IBM, and part of the Kubernetes Release Team.
Recognised recently by IBM as an "Open Source Strategic Leader", Dipesh says that being a role model is not just about technical skills, it's about helping others to grow.
As a Kubernetes maintainer he has mentored numerous contributors, teaching them how to contribute to open source projects.
He organises regular training sessions at IBM to help colleagues learn and improve their skills.