Kai joined the Bank as an business analyst apprentice, and for a long time was the only one. Over the past 18 months has been working with new business analyst apprentices, helping them prepare for examinations via weekly tutoring sessions.

Kai also creates detailed training materials, continuing something he started in is own time when he was the lone apprentice BA. He's currently developing a course to teach the business analysis in house.

In addition, he regularly gives talks across Bank departments about the IT applications and professionals and their roles within the Bank, including working with zero-code and Microsoft Copilot.