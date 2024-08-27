It can be extremely difficult for young engineers to shine within an experienced team working on a large project. However, Ethan has earned the respect of his peers at Insight by his willingness to learn and his desire to get involved and take accountability and ownership for some of the more challenging aspects of the project.

Ethan stepped up on a major project when there was a need to determine the type and number of personal devices needed on a ship. He also stepped up when it came to dealing with the vendors and discussing delivery schedules and prices; and he stepped up when it came to liaising with the ship fitters.

"He acted as a role model well beyond his years," his manager said.