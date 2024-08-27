Jacob joined a client device architecture project at Insight as the youngest and least experienced team member, but within a fortnight his attitude and behaviour had set a strong example for the entire team, according to his colleagues.

"Jacob immediately set the tone when expressing a desire to contribute wherever possible, willingness to work outside comfort zone and role responsibilities, and notably to put in the extra effort as required," said one.

He has since proven his worth in taking accountability for a critical workstream, designing the deployment of core components that are critical to operating and managing the complex device landscape Insight is due to deliver.

"Jacob immediately struck me as a talented and committed individual," said the project leader. "The way he quickly engaged with the project and added value to it earned my trust. I have no doubt he will use the project as a springboard to the rapid progression he deserves and is capable of."