Angelo joined the Civil Service as an apprentice platform engineer after a stint at John Lewis.

He immediately rolled up his sleeves taking on a senior development role within a highly technical project: developing a cloud-based analytics platform adhering to best practices for security, scalability, and flexibility for deployed applications.

Angelo stretched himself to learn as much as possible about cloud architecture and scripting languages - concepts new to him - and used this knowledge to drive project direction, suggesting novel approaches to various technical and approval/governance challenges.

Now a senior cyber platform engineer, "he continues and beyond the expectations of someone several grades his senior, by always offering to help wherever he can, working to a very high standard, and being a consistently positive influence on his team and project," according to management.