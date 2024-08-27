Luke joined SSE through the Renewables Engineering Grad scheme, quickly gaining a reputation as a Python whizz. The chief data officer suggested he take a placement within the new Energy Markets Data Science team, where he has excelled. "You achieve so much more working well with other people than if you were to sit and code on your own," Luke says.

As SSE accelerates toward net zero it is expanding into such as large-scale battery storage. For the past year Luke has been working on a stochastic linear optimiser and data pipelines to optimise when the battery is charged and discharged and data pipelines determine which energy markets return best value.

"Luke has enthusiastically embraced these new business requirements and has made a major contribution to developing and continually improving an optimisation constraints model to ensure our new battery assets are controlled and dispatched in the most efficient and optimal way, according to the prevailing dynamic real-time market conditions and prices," explained SSE's new technologies delivery lead Tony Parsons.