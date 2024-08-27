Having previously worked in procurement, Jonathan pursued the ServiceNow NextGen training programme, affiliated with Accenture, ultimately being offered a role in Accenture's prestigious ServiceNow Business Group.

Recently he led the end-to-end pilot test phase of a new IoT system for a complex client delivering critical national infrastructure in the UK, including a new Azure Cloud based IoT device management platform to support the management and operation of up to 24 million devices.

"Jonathan has done a fantastic job leading the pilot test phase. He has been proactive, diligent, and professional throughout the process. He has coordinated the expectations and dependencies of all the parties involved, and delivered a high-quality outcome. He is a valuable asset to the team and the programme, and a true pleasure to work with. He is without doubt a future leader in the industry, and my team's star performer." said Accenture's delivery lead.

But that's nothing compared to Jonathan's secret talent: his impersonation of Olaf from Frozen.