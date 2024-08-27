Laura completed Harvard's CS50 course online at the age of 12, learning her first programming language. She followed this passion to King's College London, where she achieved a Masters degree in Computer Science and focused on studying AI, robotics and data science.

Laura has become Red Hat UK's leading authority on the Ansible Lightspeed Generative AI product offering for the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform. In this fast-changing product area, Laura has taken the initiative to apply her data science academic background with in-depth technical knowledge for the benefit of Red Hat, Red Hat's customers, and Red Hat's GenAI partnership with IBM.

She has become adept at explaining and demonstrating the value of Ansible Lightspeed from a technical perspective, and highlighting the ethical and business implications of new developments in GenAI.

"I have had the privilege of working with Laura on our flagship AI product, Ansible Lightspeed. Laura's approach to getting up to speed on the product and her proactive leadership style has led her to be 'Lightspeed champion' in the UK," said Craig Brandt, senior principal product manager at Ansible.