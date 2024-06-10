Claire is a highly commercial board-level executive with a track record of realising IT strategies that created new market opportunities and pushed the boundaries in a diverse range of disrupted sectors/industries.

She has a broad range of experiences gained in a varied career route through IT leadership roles across a number of sectors, including financial services; government; construction; transportation; and defence. Her first CIO role was at The Crown Prosecution Service in 2003, and she has held similarly senior IT roles at firms including Rok, Centrica, Harrods, Norton Rose Fulbright and Arriva Group before accepting her current role at Babcock.

Claire is experienced at leading successful, strategic, transformational business change and innovation, building new capabilities, lowering cost and increasing revenue. She is particularly noted for her skilled stakeholder engagement, business transformation and leadership skills.