Liz is known for her strategic approach to information and cyber security. She excels in building trust with key stakeholders and creating secure environments that support business growth. In her current role, she has developed a multi-year security strategy and initiated significant projects to enhance the organisation's security posture.

Before joining Thames Water, which she joined in March 2024, Liz held senior roles at Hiscox and Standard Chartered Bank. Her career in technology began at JPMorgan Chase, where she gained a solid foundation in systems, applications, environment management and software configuration. This experience proved invaluable during her tenure at ANZ Bank, where she supported information security and technology risk management across eight countries in Asia, the UK and the USA.

Beyond her corporate roles, Liz leads the (ISC)2 London Chapter, a community of over 1,000 members. She is dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive cyber community in London, promoting collaboration, idea exchange, networking, and mentoring.

Liz has a global perspective, shaped by her upbringing in a military family and by spending 20 years living in Asia. This diverse background has contributed to her broad understanding of the complexities of information security in different cultural and organisational contexts.