Jessica Dowdall

As well as her technology experience in areas like cloud and data operations, Jessica is a strategic leader who helps guide individuals, teams and organisations. Her role often requires her to work backwards from the customer's needs and use both her technical and communication skills to problem solve, challenge the status quo and align a broad range of multidisciplinary teams.​

How did you get into IT?

I never studied IT in university, nor did I have any female role models. I managed to land a role at Apple when I was in university and fell in love with tech. It was so tough trying to convince employers with my passion and had a lot of rejection. I kept pursuing it and managed to end up working for amazing organisations like Capgemini, Dyson, Orange Cyberdefense, Admiral and now Amazon.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

I coach young women in technology to build their confidence. When recruiting for roles I like to do 'Blind' recruitment to eliminate bias, as well as actively pursue diversity when building teams.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Chat GPT (AI & ML), Metaverse and IoT.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

The diversity in my Customer Solutions Manager role. One minute I'm a technical expert, next I'm leading diverse teams; one minute setting up programmes and the next facilitating workshops using design thinking.

What's your secret talent?

EQ (emotional Quotient). I'm super passionate about it, blog about it and love to practice this with diverse teams.

What makes you laugh?

Funny stories/Memes & comedy.