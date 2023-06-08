Steven Watt

An accomplished IT executive with significant business, digital transformation and cyber resilience leadership experience, Steven has worked within IT leadership roles in both public and private sectors - delivering complex transformation programmes with a track record of results.

Thirteen of Steven's 28 years in IT have been spent leading the function at St Andrews - among other accomplishments, taking the 600-year old university through a massive digital change programme.

How did you get into IT?

I was studying for a degree in engineering, and during this time I really enjoyed the IT elements of the course. On completion of the course, I was offered a full time IT support role at the same institution - the rest is history!

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

It's important not to recruit only on the basis of technical capability - we need to look at the whole package of what a person can bring to our team.

We have also recruited IT apprentices since 2012, which has been hugely successful and allowed us grow the next generation of IT talent in Scotland - I'm very proud of what we've achieved in this space.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

The impact of AI and the potential application of it in education is hugely exciting - such a game changer!

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

The hugely varied research activities that our academic colleagues undertake, which we are required to support - that you wouldn't find in a 'normal' IT function.

What's your secret talent?

Navigating my way through the hugely complex organisational hierarchy, which was founded in the 15th century!

What makes you laugh?

The political landscape in Scotland.