Danielle Sudai

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Danielle Sudai

Danielle leads security operations at Deliveroo, combining this with her extensive DevOps experience at Microsoft and HSBC, and time in security during her mandatory military service in Israel.

Today, Danielle is responsible for the security use-cases and real-time scenarios strategy of all Deliveroo's cloud assets and SaaS solutions.

How did you get into IT?

I started my career as a security IT specialist serving in the Intelligence Unit of IDF (Israeli Defence Forces).

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

As a woman, and a young individual who came from a small city in a small country, I was getting into this industry as minority. On my recruitment process, I focus on knowledge, creativity and potential, which is a key point to the growth of the candidate.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

I am currently much excited about DPSM - data security posture management, identifying how data classification types and those location in cloud assets can improve our detection and focus on PII exfiltration.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

I think that everything about my job and tasks are slightly different: being a manager and and in DevSecOps requires both technical and leadership capabilities, as well as helping my team solve issues, develop our roadmap and maturity journey. 

What's your secret talent?

Ask questions. I am always making sure I learn the things I don't know, and once I know those I am trying my best to share the knowledge with other. I think I am also super motivated, and I encourage others to collaborate.

What makes you laugh?

EVERYTHING!

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Adam Clarke

Dec Norton

More on Leadership

Adam Clarke
Leadership

Adam Clarke

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK in 2023.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 08 June 2023 • 4 min read
Dec Norton
Leadership

Dec Norton

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK in 2023.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 08 June 2023 • 3 min read
Steven Hemmings
Leadership

Steven Hemmings

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK in 2023.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 08 June 2023 • 7 min read