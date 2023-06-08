Dawn Greaves

Having worked in the health care sector for over 30 years, Dawn has a wealth of experience in Programme and Project Management, as well as acute sector transformation.

Her skills include stakeholder analysis, benefits realisation, training delivery, project coordination, bid writing, procurement, supplier negotiations and healthcare management.

How did you get into IT?

I fell into IT by chance. I'd started life in the NHS as a youth trainee on a two-year placement in the HR service. After the placement finished, they offered me a permanent contract as a clerical officer.

I worked in HR for a number of years before undertaking some IT training courses. The trainer was a one man band at the time and asked me to apply for a training assistant post she was advertising. She'd obviously seen something in me that I hadn't seen in myself, and luckily I was successful in applying for the post. I've since worked in IT training, project and programme management for the last 15 years.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

I only have a very small team working for an ICS but I always ensure I'm inclusive when recruiting. I'll invite other people from the team to participate in the shortlisting and interviewing process to ensure we get a wide range of views of the candidates

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Remote monitoring.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

The level of breadth of work that I get involved in. I monitor approximately 40 different projects across all organisations within the ICS footprint. West Yorkshire is the second largest ICS in the country, so this is a mammoth task.

What's your secret talent?

I'm not sure it's a talent but I am a knitter. I can only manage baby clothes though!

What makes you laugh?

My sons, when they have silly little accidents at home. Whilst any mum would usually give sympathy, I usually have a good laugh first, then follow with sympathy. We have a comical relationship in our house.