Nick Rosser

Although he began his career as a financial adviser, Nick moved into the tech sector and hasn't looked back since. He has really done it all, from operational technology work to high-level, strategic decisions

How did you get into IT?

An interest in technology that - following a number of years in a non-technology business client-facing role - led to me taking a key interest in helping the business develop through the use of technology solutions.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

A key business as well as personal goal, which has led to me having one of the most diverse teams within the firm.

When recruiting, where possible, I attempt to use various recruiters who are briefed to make sure that candidates presented are not only suitable for the role but also include candidates who meet diversification criteria, where existing targets are not met. Throughout the recruitment process we evaluate the diversification criteria alongside wider role suitability competencies and treat this with equal focus.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

I feel AI and RPA have a lot of potential to add significant value to the industry I work in, specifically when considering regulatory compliance, operational efficiency and meeting with client requirements without removing the personal touch service they need.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

The lack of technology I now get to "play with" directly as I've moved through my career as a technology professional, and the considerable focus placed upon people skills.

What's your secret talent?

Falconry, as a keen practicing falconer.

What makes you laugh?

The surprising and unexpected quip.