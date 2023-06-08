Alex Denley

With years of experience in the visitor attraction, hospitality and education sectors, Alex has a track record of high-level service management, roadmapping and technical support control. He focuses on consistently improving business performance, seamless service management, and ensuring constant delivery and minimum downtime.

How did you get into IT?

From a young age I always had a natural talent and interest in working with technology. After finishing university, I was fortunate enough to land my first 'proper job' on a first line helpdesk for Barclays Bank. From here my career formed and I have now spent almost 20 years working my way up in the profession.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Anonymising candidate applications has proved really interesting, as has setting the first part of the interview in the form of a remote practical assessment to show initiative and interest.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

I am really interested in integration platforms and allowing the means to rearchitect legacy landscapes at pace. We are seeing the value in my current role right now and doing some really cool stuff.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

Most likely the fact that I get to interact with so many students despite being in a leadership role. Only last week I was in the Halls of Residence asking students first hand what they thought of the technology we were providing them.

What's your secret talent?

I can play the piano and recently purchased a vintage one to have in my house.

What makes you laugh?

Acronyms in Higher Education! There are so many, it's almost like we have created another secret language