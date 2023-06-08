Kingsley Hibbert

An experienced technology leader, Kingsley has worked in a variety of industry sectors including logistics, media, travel and digital consultancy. He is skilled in e-commerce, agile methodologies, technical build and delivery, CRM and databases, as well as talking to executives on a business level.

Kingley is especially passionate about diversity. He is an advocate for the youth in helping to improve the odds for all young people - especially those that have been disadvantaged.

How did you get into IT?

As a youngster, I was curious at what my older siblings were doing with a computer and decided to get involved my own - starting programming games and the rest is history!

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

First and foremost I'm involved in all aspects of our entire recruitment process and journey for that very reason, and also I include a full rounded set of individuals throughout the hiring process. Diversity is a passion of mine, and me and my team continue to create a space, environment and culture that embraces all.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Adoption of Green Software Engineering into mainstream is exciting to me. It's a massive cultural shift from the old approaches and puts technology directly in the reaches of climate conscious technologists who had not considered or appreciated this movement.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

That I get to talk to clients A LOT...and I love it :)

What's your secret talent?

I can spot people in a crowd with ease - if I change career I should go into being a police spotter

What makes you laugh?

Cheesy humour and people that talk about tech when they really don't - is that the same thing...?