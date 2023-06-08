Alexandra Foster

Alex leads BT's new Division X, which focuses on building up new businesses and markets, supercharging digital transformation and commercialise emerging technologies like 5G and AI. She is also passionate about supporting women of all ages - not just young women - in the tech industry.

How did you get into IT?

My IT career has taken me from the schoolroom to university and beyond, with various roles driving innovation in trading, financial services, manufacturing, and now I'm embarking on a journey to establish an entirely new division focused around emerging technology - something that has been key for me since day one!

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

As a women in IT, I fully understand the importance of diversity and inclusion in the workplace; hence, a mission is to ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to thrive in their career, regardless of gender, neurodiversity, LGBTQ+, or ethnicity. All recruitment shortlists are required to have candidates with these facets.

Equally, we provide training and development opportunities for those who have traditionally been underrepresented in the IT industry, so that they can move up the organisation and contribute to our success. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, we are able to create a workplace where everyone feels welcome and can reach their full potential.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

At its heart, IT is about shaping the future and creating change. I am excited about all of the new technologies out there - from AI & IoT to the metaverse and 5G - and see them as an opportunity to make a difference for our clients and society as a whole.

The combined power of private and public 5G networks is exciting due to the potential to provide customised and highly secure communication services to specific industries and organisations, such as manufacturing and healthcare. This can also be an enabler the deployment of new and innovative technologies, like edge computing and the Internet of Things, that rely on low-latency, high-bandwidth. Overall, the integration of private and public 5G networks has the potential to drive economic growth and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of a wide range of industries and organisations.

The metaverse is another exciting technology I'm keeping my eye on! From gaming to marketing and e-commerce, the metaverse is revolutionising virtual interaction with its technology of a simulated environment. Users can access this world from anywhere for an entirely new experience that offers numerous applications such as education or social media. I am excited to see how all these technologies evolve in the future and what new opportunities they bring.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

IT leaders wear many hats in the workplace - and sometimes, quite literally! As an IT leader, I am expected to take on responsibilities far beyond what one might assume - even beyond the scope of technology! For example, in certain industries undergoing transformation that we support, it could mean donning a hard hat and scaling a crane.

IT is no longer just sitting at a desk; instead, it's about spending more time engaging with stakeholders out there, exploring how new technologies can impact their businesses.

As companies strive towards digital transformation and revolutionise their workplaces, as an IT leader I am increasingly called upon for expertise outside of the office - an ever-expanding challenge demanding greater insight into complex ecosystems.

A surprising aspect of being an IT leader may be the amount of time spent on non-technical activities, and maybe the sheer breadth and depth of responsibilities that come with the role.

What's your secret talent?

I could say tap dancing teacher! However, my secret talent and passion is utilising my dyslexia in my IT leadership role to offer perspectives and problem solving skills. I'm passionate about creating opportunities for other dyslexic tech professionals, so I founded the 'Made by Dyslexia superpower in BT' network - a powerful support system with potential to supercharge IT success. It helps to offer perspective and problem-solving skills that can be beneficial in an IT leadership role, and to support and inspire other dyslexic tech professionals.

What makes you laugh?

Trying out new fitness fads is quite a fun experience that often ends up in laughter. With technology like powerplates and electro muscular stimulations, my latest attempt had me laughing to say the least. I thought hot yoga would be a breeze, until everyone went tumbling like dominoes after I lost my balance - there's no doubt that laughter was shared among us all afterwards! I managed to find humour in it, too!