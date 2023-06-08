Mark has had a diverse career in tech, starting in financial services and later leading tech teams in industries as diverse as media, transport, technology and gaming. He is a long-time believer in the power of the cloud and data, recently turning this passion to diversity and inclusion.

How did you get into IT?

In 1982, my Dad bought a ZX Spectrum for the family (I was mad because I wanted him to buy a video recorder). Started out playing games, then typing BASIC programs from magazines, then z80 assembler, then 68k assembler; then realised that I wasn't smart enough to get into Vet school, so a CompSci degree seemed like a good runner-up.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

I'm a data-guy, and I'm a big believer that all good decisions are based on data. So looking at pipeline, interview panels and overall team makeup is crucial.

I'm such a big believer in using data to drive D&I that I'm chairman at Divrsity: we help organisation gather data to make measurable and meaningful changes in Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Bias.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

I don't get excited about technology, I get excited about what technology can help you achieve. To that end, ChatGPT and friends are going to change the world! We will look back on 2023 as a watershed moment on the impact of AI in creating amazing customer experiences.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

My job is 2% technology, and 98% culture, people and structure. Also that I spend a significant proportion of my energy actively trying not to get involved in things. It's really easy to constantly dive into problems that the teams are more than capable of solving themselves (and therefore super-frustrating for the teams).

What's your secret talent?

I really enjoy fitness, so I'll go with handstand press ups.

What makes you laugh?

At work, the meaningless, silly banter at the start of a team meeting. At home, my children: they're now grown up enough to be deliberately funny.