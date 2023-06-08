Matt Sharp

As the CDO for Rider Levett Bucknall, Matt has a passion for devising business-aligned technology strategies, leading transformation initiatives and building high performance tech teams to drive business growth, efficiency and profitability. He has worked across many different countries and industries, with expertise in all parts of the IT value chain.

How did you get into IT?

Being thrown in at the deep end and subject to a very steep learning curve in the extremely exciting environment at Caudwell Communications - part of the Phones4U empire. We delivered a lot of projects very quickly and I was rewarded with the opportunities to perform many roles in the IT project delivery team - BA, Development Manager, Testing Manager and PM.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

We work closely with our in-house recruitment team and our selected recruitment partner Tria to ensure that we actively advertise our roles to a diverse range of applicants, and that this is carried through to ensuring a diverse range of candidates through our selection procedures.

We are now working on our Digital and Data apprenticeship programme to ensure we have diverse entrants to long and prosperous RLB digital and data careers

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Through the last twelve months we have been early adopters of the Microsoft D365 Project Operations solution for professional services and have been working closely with the Microsoft product team to develop this solution for maximum benefit in our business.

Looking ahead, we identify significant opportunities for our business and our construction industry to further harness data analytics, low code development and AI technologies.

What would an outsider find the most surprising part of your job?

The scope and range of authority and opportunity presented to me at RLB. My teams cover the delivery of operational IT to RLB, digital innovation across our technical business services and the delivery of digital Services direct to our clients through RLB Digital.

What's your secret talent?

I taught myself to juggle one Christmas and managed to progress through to juggling clubs - I have an ambition to juggle whilst riding a unicycle.

What makes you laugh?

My sons - everyday.