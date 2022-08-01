David Munn

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
David Munn

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

David is an experienced public sector IT leader, working in various London boroughs before joining the Greater London Authority, where he leads information and communication technology. He has overall responsibility for the GLA's IT service, including programme delivery; operations; support; voice and data networks; back-office services; systems integration; and development. He is also in charge of modernising the way the organisation works.

Despite enjoying and being excited by new technology, David acknowledges that all the tech in the world is useless without the passion of people. His team and the GLA's customers remain at the heart of his work.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Andy Gamble

Milena Nikolic

More on Health

Extreme temperatures disrupt NHS trust's IT systems, impacts services
Health

Extreme temperatures disrupt NHS trust's IT systems, impacts services

Guy's and St Thomas' Trust in London has had to cancel operations as doctors were unable to access patients' records

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 July 2022 • 3 min read
Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals
Strategy

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality
Strategy

Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read