David Munn

David is an experienced public sector IT leader, working in various London boroughs before joining the Greater London Authority, where he leads information and communication technology. He has overall responsibility for the GLA's IT service, including programme delivery; operations; support; voice and data networks; back-office services; systems integration; and development. He is also in charge of modernising the way the organisation works.

Despite enjoying and being excited by new technology, David acknowledges that all the tech in the world is useless without the passion of people. His team and the GLA's customers remain at the heart of his work.