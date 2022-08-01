Phil Leitch

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Phil is passionate about the combination of people and technology to make amazing things happen. Conveniently, he has plenty of opportunity to see that in action as the Group CIO of global warranty and appliance aftercare business Domestic and General, as well as in his past senior IT roles at Virgin Active, Royal Mail and Sainsbury's, among others.

Phil has worked in IT since the '90s, through periods of great change like the dot com boom, growth of eCommerce and now digital transformation. But at all times, he has kept people at the heart of his work.

