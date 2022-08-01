Ray Pope

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Ray Pope

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

With more than 35 years' experience in IT, Ray a reliable professional with experience working in global, enterprise-scale firms. Some key achievements have included the integration of Lloyds TSB and HBOS; building a new IT leadership team at MS Amlin; and both establishing and running the largest Pega Centre of Excellence in Europe.

As CIO of MS Amlin, Ray is responsible for setting IT strategies in alignment with business strategies; ensuring high levels of cyber security throughout the organisation, and maintaining regulatory compliance and auditing.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Andy Gamble

Milena Nikolic

More on Public Sector

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals
Strategy

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality
Strategy

Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
Government approves the construction of the world's longest drone 'superhighway' in the UK
Public Sector

Government approves the construction of the world's longest drone 'superhighway' in the UK

The 265-km long Project Skyway will connect Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry and Rugby

Dev Kundaliya
clock 18 July 2022 • 3 min read