With more than 35 years' experience in IT, Ray a reliable professional with experience working in global, enterprise-scale firms. Some key achievements have included the integration of Lloyds TSB and HBOS; building a new IT leadership team at MS Amlin; and both establishing and running the largest Pega Centre of Excellence in Europe.

As CIO of MS Amlin, Ray is responsible for setting IT strategies in alignment with business strategies; ensuring high levels of cyber security throughout the organisation, and maintaining regulatory compliance and auditing.