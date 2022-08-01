Seyi Okuyemi-Daniel

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Seyi is Director of Digital Business Services Programmes at HSBC: a recent promotion in the company, where has worked since 2005 and has held roles ranging from Programmer to Head of End User Technology.

As a leader, Seyi focuses on acting as a role model and mentor, focussing on colleagues' career development and progression. His work outside HSBC is just as important, where he campaigns to advance the conversation and engagement of UK industry in relation to diversity and inclusion.

Seyi is passionate about diverse leadership - he has championed initiatives focused on attraction, retention and progression of diverse candidates to leadership positions.

