Bayo Adelaja

Not an 'IT leader' in the traditional sense, Bayo nonetheless deserves a place on this list of influential figures in the UK sector. She is the founder and CEO of Do it Now Now, which she founded in response to gaps in the support available to Black innovators building tech companies and social enterprises in the UK and across Africa. She works to create and develop opportunities for under-served communities in the tech space, particularly people of colour and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

She has held positions at many organisations, including work at Google, the London School of Economics and the House of Commons.