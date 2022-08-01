Jason Bain

With more than 25 years' experience in IT infrastructure, Jason's first speciality was in in data networks, after which he moved into management and leadership roles. He is currently responsible for cyber security across Newcastle University.

His responsibility doesn't end at the UK's borders. One of Jason's most significant achievements was managing the IT design and implementation at the University's Medical School campus in Malaysia, which opened in 2011, with involvement in wider project management for the campus fit-out and ongoing development.