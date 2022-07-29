Ian Golding

Ian has been a Chief Information Officer, Chief Technical Officer and Data Privacy Officer, leading global commercial technology programmes for over 20 years. He is currently Group CIO of Anthesis Group, the world's largest group of dedicated sustainability professionals, and previously Interim CIO at the Natural History Museum. At the NHM he led the organisation's Technology Strategy and Vision to support its dual role as a centre of excellence in leading scientific research and a world-leading museum. He has also worked in interim leadership roles at SThree Plc, the RNLI and Southern Housing Group.

Ian has a passion for fostering collaboration and innovation to exploit the benefits of technology and data in permanent, interim, fractional and private consulting roles. he is a Fellow of The Institute of Directors, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, a Fellow of the IET and a Chartered Professional Fellow of The BCS. He is also an investor who mentors digital startups. By devoting time to helping emerging businesses, his aim is to help grow the digital ecosystem.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

By building considerable flexibility in to the role, and not prescribing where, when and how. We don't mind how people get their work done if they can feel empowered and actively contributing to our important cause.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Generally all tech that connects things and people to create a practical positive impact (in other words, not the components or the tech itself but the outcome is important). Especially if it reduces impact on planet and helps people lead happier safer and fulfilled lives.

What do you to unwind?

Go to concerts. I rarely read books but that probably would be good also!

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

I'm a Taurean, speaks for itself!

What makes you laugh?

The absurd, when it happens in real life. Especially when it shouldn't.

How did you get into IT?

Collecting data for environmental projects.