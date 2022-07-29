Trevor Attridge

Trevor has more than 20 years' experience in transformation, marketing and advertising technology. He is passionate about helping customers and colleagues derive value from technology.

In May this year, Trevor joined Informa Markets as Chief Technology and Transformation Officer (CTrO), where he is responsible for the company's transformation, technology vision and strategy. From 2013-2021, he held various roles across WPP at CIO and CTO level within some of the company's largest brands, helping to deliver technology and digital transformational capability.

"With a strong data and digital focus I am responsible for Informa Markets global transformation and technology strategy and vision. Transformation transcends technology and encompasses our people, culture and ways of working delivering outcomes and value for our customers.

"As CTrOs I think we're uniquely positioned across the business. We're hyper connected, with a view across the entire value chain covering all facets of the business and our customers, with the advantage of leveraging technology to support and accelerate change."