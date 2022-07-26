Tara Donnelly

Tara is Director of Digital Care Models - and formerly CDO - in the Transformation Directorate at NHS England, which supports the digital transformation of the NHS and social care. She leads the team focused on scaling digital health innovations, working with partners across health and social care with a focus on expanding the number of people who can benefit from digital home care.

Tara's career has spanned a range of leadership roles, including executive positions at Health Innovation Network and hospitals across London, including the Whittington, University College London Hospital and the West Middlesex University Hospital.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

My team is exceptionally diverse including in terms of backgrounds; we have clinicians, designers, change agents and project managers, in terms of gender, with the majority being female, but a good mix in terms of ethnicity and also diversity of thought and opinions. We also benefit from a great talent pipeline scheme called Graduates into Health. If you've read Rebel Ideas by Matthew Syed you will know how important this mix is for really high performing teams, which I feel very fortunate to have.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

After three decades of working in hospitals I am most excited by the tech that liberates people from inpatient care and enables them to receive much more of it at home, which is where we all recover best.

What do you to unwind?

I like to kayak in summer and snowboard in winter

What makes you laugh?

Lots of things, but particularly my three kids.

How did you get into IT?

I can really see the potential of technology to transform healthcare and helped set up the Digital Health London accelerator, introducing me to many strong ideas so wanted to be involved in helping get these solutions to many more people who could benefit across the country.