Adrian Booth

Tom Allen
clock • 3 min read
Adrian Booth

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Adrian has been the CIO for Cambridge Education Group for the last three and a half years, and was recruited at a particularly key point in the company's journey. Prior to joining CEG, he held a number of senior positions for companies in the payments and financial services industry, as well as leading the IT transformation practice in the consultancy division of a major India-based service provider. He is passionate about delivering IT services that make a difference to the people who use them, be it the company's external customers or internal staff. His early career was spent as a programmer and he has never lost his love of writing computer software. 

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

This is very important to me personally and to Cambridge Education Group. Diversity presents itself in lots of ways and I believe having a diverse group of people working with you, brings out the best across the full team. A diverse team will  generate a wider breadth of thinking, which is needed to achieve the best for the business and each other.

As a leader, it's important that I reinforce this need for diversity in all my engagements with my team. Our People team provide plenty of useful training and guidance on diversity and inclusion to all staff, which provides the right foundations for equitable recruitment. We have a very strong relationship between the IT and People team in the business, which means our People Partners are close to the detail of what we are doing and can challenge our thinking and encourage us to champion and celebrate diversity.

Our recruitment is usually a three-stage process (CV review, competency interview and technical interview) with multiple people involved throughout, and is specifically designed to minimise unconscious bias.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

AI and machine learning.

What do you to unwind?

Play golf (very badly), spend time with my family, read books and write mobile-apps for fun.

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

A golden retriever. I have a seven-year-old golden retriever who lets my grandchildren walk all over him, is great fun to be around, is slightly daft but always there for you.

What makes you laugh?

Spending time with my family, particularly my grandchildren.

How did you get into IT?

My career aim when I was 15 was to go into teaching. One weekend, my brother-in-law came round and told me he had just bought himself a new Sinclair Spectrum and wondered whether I would like to borrow his Sinclair ZX-81. I had no idea about computers at the time but thought I may as well have a go. He brought it round a few days later and I absolutely fell in love with computing.  I got a summer job shortly after, bought myself a Sinclair Spectrum and started writing games for the youth group I was leading. I think the first game I wrote was a version of Pacman. After that, my career choice was set.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Ian McKetty

Laura Meyer

More on Public Sector

Of the three areas of the world with the expertise and resources to develop chips, only the EU is one the UK should want to be part of, said Hauser
Government

Arm co-founder: Brexit is 'biggest loss of sovereignty since 1066'

Hermann Houser says Britain has no chance of being technologically independent after leaving the EU.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 25 July 2022 • 2 min read
Manchester University has been prevented from licencing vision sensing technology to Chinese firm
Government

Government prevents Manchester University from licencing vision sensing technology to Chinese firm

This is the first time that the Government has used National Security and Investment Act to block a foreign deal

Dev Kundaliya
clock 22 July 2022 • 3 min read
Campaigners have highlighted the harm that could be done to patients' trust if a tender is launched without their ability to have a say
Government

Government will not hold public consultation before launching NHS data platform

It says a policy document from June answers relevant questions about trust in healthcare data.

Dev Kundaliya
clock 21 July 2022 • 3 min read