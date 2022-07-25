Luis Lancos

A strategic thinker and an analytical, goal-driven industry leader, Luis is focused on delivering digital transformation - and is passionate about innovation. He is a strong advocate for an agile and DevOps culture, which has proven its worth in his role as SVP of Technology - Europe at Elavon Financial Services DAC.

Luis has a talent for aligning business strategy with established and emerging technologies, both in his work at Elavon and in his earlier roles. Today he focuses on both growth and people, with an expertise spanning technical architecture, the development life cycle, IT operations and tech regulation and governance.