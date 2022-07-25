Luis Lancos

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Luis Lancos

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

A strategic thinker and an analytical, goal-driven industry leader, Luis is focused on delivering digital transformation - and is passionate about innovation. He is a strong advocate for an agile and DevOps culture, which has proven its worth in his role as SVP of Technology - Europe at Elavon Financial Services DAC.

Luis has a talent for aligning business strategy with established and emerging technologies, both in his work at Elavon and in his earlier roles. Today he focuses on both growth and people, with an expertise spanning technical architecture, the development life cycle, IT operations and tech regulation and governance.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Ian McKetty

Laura Meyer

More on Applications

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals
Strategy

Partner content: Emerging technology - why digital transformation is unsustainable without green goals

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 2 min read
Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality
Strategy

Partner Content: Keynote series - Smarter Technology for the Next Reality

Lenovo
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019
Strategy

Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019

In a roundup of the latest data and analysis on the UK economy, business and jobs, the ONS confirms that remote and hybrid working has increased everywhere, but regional differences remain in terms of the extent and type of the increase.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read