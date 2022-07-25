Ed Alford

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Ed Alford

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

As CTO of New Look, Ed is challenged to always be agile: just as fashion trends are fast-moving, the technology New Look relies on must be even faster. Since joining New Look in April 2021, Ed has prioritised a frictionless experience, making sure shopping is easy on any device, supporting an online changing room product and - for employees - prioritising a mass technology upgrade.

Prior to joining New Look Ed had worked in the oil & gas sector, spending 17 years in tech leadership positions at BP. He is also a diversity champion, working with organisations like ModernMuse and Everywoman.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen

