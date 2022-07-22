Jan Punter

Jan is an experienced IT leader and demand and delivery manager, with more than 23 years in the sector - all at Nottinghamshire County Council. with a demonstrated history of working within the ICT sector. In that time he has moved from senior analyst programme to his currentl role as CTO.

He is skilled in IT Governance, software development, Agile and DevOps methodologies, CRM, operations, web development and GIS. His passions are for servant leadership, strategic thinking, technology and setting a culture for staff to thrive in.