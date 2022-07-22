Jan Punter

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Jan Punter

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Jan is an experienced IT leader and demand and delivery manager, with more than 23 years in the sector - all at Nottinghamshire County Council. with a demonstrated history of working within the ICT sector. In that time he has moved from senior analyst programme to his currentl role as CTO.

He is skilled in IT Governance, software development, Agile and DevOps methodologies, CRM, operations, web development and GIS. His passions are for servant leadership, strategic thinking, technology and setting a culture for staff to thrive in.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Ian McKetty

Laura Meyer

More on Hardware

About 70% of major security incidents start with an endpoint, so protecting them is critical
Hardware

Video: How BT manages endpoint in the new normal

The explosion of remote work has thrown the challenges of endpoint management into stark relief.

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 13 June 2022 • 1 min read
Microsoft announces theoretical breakthough in pursuit of scalable quantum computers
Hardware

Microsoft announces theoretical breakthough in pursuit of scalable quantum computers

Underlying physics of topological qubits has been proven, researchers say

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 16 March 2022 • 2 min read
Lenovo's first ARM Thinkpad features a wide display and 5G antennas for working on the go
Laptops

Lenovo's first ARM ThinkPad is designed for hybrid life

The company's first ARM-based Thinkpad prioritises battery life, multi-tasking and - naturally - video calls

Dev Kundaliya
clock 28 February 2022 • 2 min read