Dan is currently the Head of Cyber Security Operations at Next, a position he has held since 2016. In this role he is responsible for the day-to-day running of Next's Cyber Security Operations team, as well as being involved in the development, delivery and oversight of the Information Security programme. This includes providing expert advice in all areas of information security; defining and delivering the information security strategy; and managing business risk to protect information system assets from intentional or inadvertent modification, disclosure or destruction.

Dan has worked at Next since 2007, during which time he has built extensive experience through a number of technical and management roles in IT. He is driven, motivated and passionate about both his role, and making information security a critical part of the business.