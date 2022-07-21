Phil Morris

Tom Allen
Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Phil is a CIO and CTO with extensive international experience in business transformation, digitisation and technology. His expertise lies in using process change and technology to provoke and facilitate business change and disrupt established thinking. His mix of technical and commercial experience, having built a business from scratch and grown it until acquisition, have stood him in good stead in his career, working in businesses of many different sizes to plan and execute key changes.

Phil has been in the IT industry since the '80s, starting as a programmer at NMW Computers in 1984. Since then he has worked at a variety of organisations including Royal Mail, Kier Group and National Grid ESO.

