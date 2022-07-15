A tech-savvy executive with a proven track record of directing and delivering 'digitally enabled business transformation', Ian has held group / global leadership roles with some of the UK's biggest brands. They include Lloyds Bank, The Financial Times, Associated Newspapers, Jardine Lloyd Thompson and Addison Lee Group. He is currently chief product & information officer at Acacium Group.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Its part of our core people mission.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

AI, ML and robotics.

What makes you laugh?

Chelsea's defence.

How did you get into IT?

By mistake - that's why my blog was 'The Accidental CIO'.