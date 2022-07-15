Ian Cohen

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read
Ian Cohen

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

A tech-savvy executive with a proven track record of directing and delivering 'digitally enabled business transformation', Ian has held group / global leadership roles with some of the UK's biggest brands. They include Lloyds Bank, The Financial Times, Associated Newspapers, Jardine Lloyd Thompson and Addison Lee Group. He is currently chief product & information officer at Acacium Group.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Its part of our core people mission.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

AI, ML and robotics.

What makes you laugh?

Chelsea's defence.

How did you get into IT?

By mistake - that's why my blog was 'The Accidental CIO'.

Related Topics

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

UK's MoD launches Defence Centre for AI Research

Rob Harding

More on Ecommerce

Shell Energy and Virgin Media are UK's most complained about telecoms providers, Ofcom
Telecoms

Shell Energy and Virgin Media are UK's most complained about telecoms providers, Ofcom

BT, Sky and EE performed the best in broadband complaint rankings

Dev Kundaliya
clock 14 July 2022 • 2 min read
Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019
Strategy

Homeworking in UK more than doubles since 2019

In a roundup of the latest data and analysis on the UK economy, business and jobs, the ONS confirms that remote and hybrid working has increased everywhere, but regional differences remain in terms of the extent and type of the increase.

Penny Horwood
Penny Horwood
clock 13 July 2022 • 3 min read
97% of 2,000 respondents in restrictive countries believe technology providers should be doing more to make online content accessible
Internet

Use of web content tools expected to grow as internet restrictions continue to tighten

Users in countries with some of the harshest restrictions struggle to find basic educational information and news.

Computing Staff
clock 07 July 2022 • 2 min read