Jake Fraser

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Jake describes himself as a  "proud and pragmatic nerd with 14 years of experience." His core values are accuracy, integrity, knowledge and service, which guide his working style. He specialises in IT problem-solving, initiating office move and tech plans, data protection compliance and project management.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

I have to challenge recruiters, and keep myself and my hiring managers up-to-date on the latest thinking and techniques to recruit and interview diversely. This includes attending various events and training (including CMI and BCS events), considering wording of advertising, offering flexibility on roles and working hours, ensuring relevant reward schemes, and challenging any stereotypes or assumptions made about myself and my team.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Some of the new hardware and software to support hybrid meetings is really exceptional. We need to close the gap between those who have returned to an office and those who rightly prefer to work from home, and make the experience for collaborating and meeting as equitable as possible for everyone.

What makes you laugh?

I never fail to be amused by the commonality of challenges amongst IT leaders. It can be very easy to feel bogged down with your own issues, but the relief of sharing experience and knowledge always brings a smile to my face, and a chuckle when chalking up the challenges and how they were overcome along the way.

How did you get into IT?

It started as a gap year job immediately after finishing my A-levels, and I just kept going after that. I've had the excellent fortune to be offered many amazing opportunities by my employers including a recent MBA degree which helps me elevate the IT agenda to the board more effectively.

