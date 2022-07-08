Deborah Haworth

Deborah has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the IT sector. She is currently CISO for Penguin Random House, and holds additional positions as advisory council member for the InfoSecurity Group; executive member for CyberEdBoard Community; and is a mentor for Women in Technology Mentoring. She has also held senior positons at Fujitsu and Royal Mail, building her experience in the security sector.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

All recruitment in the company is coordinated by our professional resourcing team who advise and support hiring managers on the latest best practice for inclusive recruitment. Additionally all hiring managers are trained on diversity and inclusion.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Authentication technology that will simplify access to systems and make the user journey more secure but also more accessible.

What makes you laugh?

Bad puns!

How did you get into IT?

Right place, right time.