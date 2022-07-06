James Grove

James is Director of IT at Southampton Football Club, but has extensive senior leadership experience across a number of sectors. Like other successful IT leaders, he has worked in multiple industries and become highly adept at optimising IT infrastructure performance while driving business technological transformation. He specialises in bringing together tech and business.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

The club has very strong values around equality, diversity and inclusion and I work very closely with our ED&I manager within HR to promote diversity when recruiting for roles. As such we have recently launched an IT apprentice scheme, hosted a job fair and linked up with a local University.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

It's easy to say something like AI, blockchain or machine learning here, but next-gen connectivity excites me so much. It's iterative but so much of our world now relies on connectivity. In 10 years time, how much improved and connected will our world be? I can't wait to find out.

What do you to unwind?

Running, pure and simply out on my own in the country come rain, snow or sun.

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

Thanks to the influence of my three-year-old son, some kind of dinosaur. Mostly because I am curious how the world would have looked then.

What makes you laugh?

My two boys. They make me tired, stressed and angry too, but mostly very very happy.

How did you get into IT?

Thursday Daily Echo jobs pull out. My mum said I should apply for an IT consultant job which said 'no experience necessary'. She helped me write the application and I cannot thank her enough.