David Germain

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

With a career spanning leading international financial institutions, including RSA, RBS, Deutsche Bank and GE Capital, David has a wealth of expertise in ensuring technology is a critical enabler of global business growth. He has worked and works to build world-class IT and operational capability; lead high-profile transformations across technology, people and process on a global scale; and develop industry-leading, multidisciplinary technology teams.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

We only work with organisations that demonstrate policy and strategy enforcement reflective of the society we live in. Stringent internal procurement policies allow us to work with the best of breed recruiters to secure the most talented diverse professionals.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

Web 3.0. Tomorrow's world is today. We now have the third generation of internet services available that will focus on creating more intelligent, connected and open websites.

What do you to unwind?

Golf, walking my two boxers and coaching the under-eights at my local rugby club.

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

I would be a dog. I love being around people. I'm happiest when I get to engage with people, and I'm loyal.

What makes you laugh?

At the moment, my seven year old. He has decided to only talk in a US accent. Highly amusing!

How did you get into IT?

I started as a junior analyst on a apprenticeship scheme. I wanted variety and career growth. The IT industry has endless opportunities and a culture of continuous learning and self development.

