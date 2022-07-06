Malcolm Whitehouse

Malcolm has worked in IT for more than 20 years across public and private sectors and is one of the individuals responsible for pioneering the use of lean and Agile across government. Today he has the role of CIO at NHS Greater Manchester Shared Services. This comes at a pivotal time in the organisation's development of new digital and IT strategy, delivery of digital transformation and increased focus on digitally supporting primary care across Greater Manchester.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

We have an Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity policy and take specific action regarding job descriptions and objectives to ensure they do not contain any elements that are not inclusive all people. In addition, we ensure that discrimination and stereotyping play no part in our process. We also recognise the positive benefits and value that diversity in our IT staff brings to innovation and understanding the different needs of our customers

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

A mixture of artificial intelligence and automation in delivering software-defined infrastructure - coupled with delivering efficiency and improved customer outcomes - in particular how this could be used to improve patient outcomes in primary care

What do you to unwind?

Walking with my family and dogs - I am fortunate to live in rural Cheshire. Plus sport - a mixture of watching rugby, athletics, tennis and also personally going to the gym and keeping fit.

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

Probably a dog - as long as I am treated as I treat my own. Although the opportunity to fly like an eagle is an appealing prospect as well - how brilliant to be able to soar without an engine.

What makes you laugh?

My children, my dogs and cats - they just do really funny things, often unintentionally. I love comedy films - my favourites are Some Like it Hot, Dumb and Dumber and Blazing Saddles - plus Monty Python and Fawlty Towers.

How did you get into IT?

My father worked in IT so I was always interested, and when I had the opportunity to start working I focused on getting into the business - starting in operations and then moving into programming, then project management, business analysis, architecture and strategy. I have been fortunate in having worked in every aspect of digital and IT operation and delivery.