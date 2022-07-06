Tariq Khan

Part of the IT Leaders 100 - a list of the most influential IT leaders in the UK

Tariq has a track record of building customer-centric teams, products and services that deliver results for some of the world's biggest companies. He is currently translating his private sector experience - with firms like the Financial Times, Digitas and TMW - to the public sector at the London Borough of Camden.

How do you ensure diversity is taken into account in your IT recruitment?

Having been an active D&I advocate, I've pushed for a number of initiatives including: Talent attraction initiatives across numerous institutions, such as Ada's List, Coding Black Females etc.; blind recruitment; better metrics; training; and better inclusivity in job ads.

Which technology are you currently most excited by?

In the public sector there are three technologies I think will enable us to solve some of our current challenges:

  1. Predictive analytics in prevention and early intervention social care strategies
  2. Voice in helping deliver our assistive care aspiration
  3. Low code platforms allowing us to place technology nearer to our services and ultimately our citizens.
What do you to unwind?

I normally read fiction, play with kids, cooking.

If you were an animal (other than human), which animal would you be and why?

In this role I'm very much an eagle flying over a sea of complexity (we run 600 lines of business), taking in the bigger picture to deliver a strategic approach to implementation of tech and data.

What makes you laugh?

My kids and their honest view of the world.

How did you get into IT?

Graduate recruitment scheme at the Financial Times - went across all departments and settled in 'e-solutions' department in 1999.

