Sensors and Sensibility - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Bringing connectivity to forests, farms and fields

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read

What do cities, farms, factories and a stately home in Oxfordshire all have in common?

They all, to a greater or lesser extent, run on connected sensors.

The Blenheim Estate in Woodstock is hundreds of years old; covers 12,000 acres; and includes farmland, woodland, gardens, a palace and a lake. Land management is a challenge. That's why head of innovation David Green has invested in a network of more than 250 sensors; not only to track the changing conditions around the site, but to see how and when different areas are being used.

In this episode of Ctrl Alt Lead, Computing's IT leader podcast, David discusses how and why Blenheim collects and contextualises data; how he is using machine learning to identify anomalous results; and where AI comes into the estate's plans to improve the visitor experience.

Crucially for other IT leaders, David talks about the important lessons he's learned in rolling out a sensor network, and shares his advice for anyone looking to do similar. One of his top tips is:

"To go into too much detail with an IT strategy or an innovation strategy, I'd say, is probably the wrong thing [to do]. The landscape changes too fast. I would say get started, but very quickly. Avoid long, laborious strategies and work in a very agile, short, incremental method. Deploying things like sensors is a very low-cost thing to do. You can be sold a very, very expensive system that solves one problem, but may not help you in another way."

To access the full episode of Ctrl Alt Lead, watch the video or use the web player above, or find the podcast now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Related Topics

You may also like
Disruption is done: It's today's technologies that will shape the future, says CIO

Artificial Intelligence

Disruption is done: It's today's technologies that will shape the future, says CIO

‘We’re not talking about disruptive technologies of the future anymore’

clock 22 August 2024 • 3 min read
How to beat burnout - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Management

How to beat burnout - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Under pressure

clock 12 August 2024 • 2 min read
Is AI the answer the legal sector needs? - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Artificial Intelligence

Is AI the answer the legal sector needs? - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Going beyond iteration to innovation

clock 29 July 2024 • 1 min read
Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

Saving face: Five key considerations when navigating the use of facial recognition technology

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on

03 September 2024 • 5 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Cloud and Infrastructure

Improving the user experience through cloud innovation: DLGs shift to Azure Virtual Desktop
Cloud and Infrastructure

Improving the user experience through cloud innovation: DLGs shift to Azure Virtual Desktop

As an organisation with a mission to be brilliant for customers every day, it’s important to provide best-in-class IT services that enable this. So, in a significant move towards enhancing its technological infrastructure and removing legacy technology,...

Richard Higgins
clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
Sensors and Sensibility - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast
Cloud and Infrastructure

Sensors and Sensibility - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Bringing connectivity to forests, farms and fields

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 27 August 2024 • 1 min read
Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024
Cloud and Infrastructure

Announcing the shortlist for the Cloud Excellence Awards 2024

Congratulations to our finalists

Computing Staff
clock 16 July 2024 • 4 min read