Is AI the answer the legal sector needs? - Ctrl Alt Lead podcast

Going beyond iteration to innovation

Tom Allen
clock • 1 min read

In season 1, episode 4 of Ctrl Alt Lead, Tom talks to Linklaters CIO Bruna Pellicci about the rise of AI in the legal sector.

Frequently dealing with hundreds or thousands of pages of dense documents, the legal sector needs a safe, transparent way to speed the way it works. Bruna Pellicci of Linklaters, one of the UK's largest law firms, thinks generative AI could be the answer.

Technology teams have recently enjoyed more freedom to innovate, Bruna said in the latest episode of Ctrl Alt Lead, Computing's IT leader interview podcast, and are helping businesses to push the boundaries of what they previously thought possible. That is freeing legal teams up to focus more on adding value.

Gen-AI models trained on legal data present a huge opportunity for the sector, but you need to win the confidence of the business to be allowed to experiment.

"If we can't keep the day-to-day running, we don't get the right to play with the new stuff," Bruna told me.

Bruna and her team at Linklaters are now looking at how to productise gen-AI and turn the technology into something truly useful for the legal sector - an innovation rather than iteration.

One of those early experiments is a chatbot called Laila, which "several thousand users" at Linklaters are using now for document analysis and generation across the firm.

To access the full podcast, watch the video, use the web player, or find Ctrl Alt Lead now on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

