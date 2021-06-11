Thank Zuck it's Friday #17 - It's all about data privacy
What does Operation Trojan Shield have to do with your data? Quite a lot, actually...
It's the end of the week, and that means it's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday': the tech news podcast from Computing.
Data privacy is the hot news this week, as the team - after a brief foray into the world of carbon emissions and flying carpets - discusses the amazing success of Operation Trojan Shield, and its implications for encryption, and the controversial medical data grab by NHS Digital.
To hear more from the Computing team, listen to the most recent episode of Beyond the Spark, where we speak to the founders of some of the world's fastest-growing and most exciting companies about their journeys.
