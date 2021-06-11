Thank Zuck it's Friday #17 - It's all about data privacy

It's the end of the week, and that means it's time for 'Thank Zuck it's Friday': the tech news podcast from Computing.

Data privacy is the hot news this week, as the team - after a brief foray into the world of carbon emissions and flying carpets - discusses the amazing success of Operation Trojan Shield, and its implications for encryption, and the controversial medical data grab by NHS Digital.

