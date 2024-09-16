IT Essentials: Closing the open source tap

Are open source firms right to blame cloud giants for shutting off supply, or is there a middle ground outside the on/off binary?
Picture the open source community as a tap. For years that tap has been wide open, flooding the market with useful software: from true open projects like LibreOffice, to tools like Java that act as...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders