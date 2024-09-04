Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

AI? Education? Why not both?

clock • 6 min read
Tech education and talent: What should the new government prioritise?

The new government needs to build on existing success while also addressing areas of weakness, argues Nash Squared's Bev White.

It is easy to say the tech sector is important for the UK economy – it's a statement few people would disagree with. The real challenge for the new Labour administration, as it gets its teeth in...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

You may also like
Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

Artificial Intelligence

Why do you need an AI PC strategy?

And how do you accelerate it once you have one?

clock 04 September 2024 • 2 min read
Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Finance

Tech stocks plunged in August amid concerns over AI costs

Nvidia's market value decreased by 7.7% to $2.92 trillion

clock 03 September 2024 • 3 min read
School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

Artificial Intelligence

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

The programme has sparked debate

clock 02 September 2024 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Transport for London hit by cyber incident

03 September 2024 • 1 min read
02

School introduces UK's first 'teacherless' AI classroom

02 September 2024 • 4 min read
03

Clearview AI hit with GDPR fine

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
04

TikTok likely contributed to record AfD vote share in German elections

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

SSO is dead: Why the age of zero trust demands secure explicit sign-on

03 September 2024 • 5 min read

Sign up to our newsletter

The best news, stories, features and photos from the day in one perfectly formed email.

Get the newsletter

More on Government

UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy
Government

UK Statistics Authority calls for greater data sharing to boost economy

Opportunities often overlooked due to privacy concerns and risk aversion

Dev Kundaliya
clock 19 August 2024 • 3 min read
US mulls breaking up Google after antitrust ruling
Government

US mulls breaking up Google after antitrust ruling

'Google is a monopolist,' a US court ruled earlier this month

Dev Kundaliya
clock 15 August 2024 • 3 min read
NCSC to revamp cyber defence services
Government

NCSC to revamp cyber defence services

Will only deliver solutions where the market is not able to

John Leonard
John Leonard
clock 02 August 2024 • 3 min read